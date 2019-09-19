This Gastropub In Sobo Serves Some Amazing Craft Beers!

Hammer and song is a super lit space in The Arcade (WTC) in Cuffe Parade. They had a night dedicated for some good music, dance, food and beer. Had some really good snacks along with the amazing beer served to us. We tried a nice cheese platter which had- Herb Goat Cheese, Cream cheese, parmesan cheese and gouda cheese along with some cheese crackers and lavash strips. Another starter we had Smoked cottage cheese with sesame seeds this came along with a nice sweet and tangy dip. Next up was a dumpling which was nice tiny and delicious. My eyes waited for pizza and here it was, the Margherita pizza with thin crust and had all my heart and I binged my whole time on the pizza. Some Hummus and Mezze here, I liked the Peri-Peri hummus but the pesto torte was yummy. We drank and danced and enjoyed the music played there by the DJ and oh boy! They had Ryan Sadri playing the saxophone.