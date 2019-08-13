This Rainy Weather Calls For Some Delicious Chinese Food From Dimsum Wū

Fast Food Restaurants

Dimsum Wu

Goregaon East, Mumbai
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Geeta Industrial Estate, Shop 4, IB Patel Road, Jay Prakash Nagar, Goregaon East, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

This gloomy weather of Mumbai makes you crave for Chinese. So decided to order some food from Dimsum Wū. Food delivered on time and was plastic packed to protect it from rain Coming to what I ordered: 1. Singapore Fried Rice chicken 2. Asian pepper noodle chicken An amazing dish with perfect spices Highly recommended 3. Prawns butter garlic It tasted good. Was not that spicy 4. Spinach wrapped Prawns dim sum It was something new to me and I like it If you don't prefer too spicy and you are fond of Chinese food then you must order from Dimsum Wū

What Could Be Better?

Dishes should be Little spicy

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

