This Hidden Pub At Byculla Is Going To Get You Grooving!!

A newly opened place at Byculla quite close to the station and it's on the main high way. Lion Heart has quite a nice causal and fine dining type of sitting which makes it more like a chilled place to hang out with your pals. The place has Beer in a bar, All day dining, live sports screening, Artisan cocktails and it's a hidden gem. They have an amazing set of music with life sports screening going on which makes the place perfect for booze and live matches. Must try would be: 1- prawns Golgappa- it's an appetizer where there is a chat made from prawns and the Pani is buttermilk with masala which makes it amazing and a dish to fall for. 2- Chicken picakata -grilled chicken served with Spicy peanut chutney making it a simple yet spicy dish. 3- Chicken Tikka biryani - quite a spicy biryani with fried onions and classic chicken Tikka pieces making its worth it. 4-Fish koliwada -a traditional dish made with basa fish which is worth a try. 5- Nutella Pancakes - very creamy and super soft Pancakes which is a must after the amazing meal. Don't forget to save space for this one. Overall loved the place must-try is the prawns golgappa.