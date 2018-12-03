This Hill Road Shop Has The Coolest Bags Starting At INR 200

Who doesn't like bags? Especially when they're on sale?! Evanna at Hill Road is a store you could totally miss (they all look the same so we don't blame you), but one we recommend keeping an eye out for simply for its vast collection of bags and shoes, all priced well for our pockets. Located opposite Bandra Medical, this store is home to bags in different shapes and sizes, and is presently running a blowout sale on all of its fresh stock. So go here and be sure to find bags priced at flat INR 200, INR 250 and INR 500. Go in further and spot the big tote bags they've got hanging, and pick any for just INR 800. As if this wasn't enough, they've also got killer shoes for flat INR 799. Now wouldn't you want to get into the party mood with this amazing new shoes and accessories? We sure want to. The sale is ongoing till January, so make sure you pay a visit to the store.