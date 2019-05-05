This Iconic Place In Fort Served Authentic Mangalorean Seafood

Pratap Lunch Home which is located in the tiny lanes of Fort is one legendary outlet serving crazy varieties of mouthwatering seafood. The menu of this place is extensive and is particularly known for its authentic Mangalorean food. Immensely loved the Prawn Ghee Roast clubbed with the softest Neer Dosa. Also, do not miss out on their Chilly Lobsters, Burnt Garlic Crab and Clams Sukka. End your meal with scrumptious desserts like Caramel Custard and their thick creamy Matka Rabdi. And yes, do try the SoulCurry too. It’s just the perfect to end the heavy meal with. So guys head over to the most iconic Pratap Lunch Home for a palate-pleasing meal.