Lord Of The Drinks Offers Delicious Food & Drinks To Treat Your Palate

Apart from being Asia's longest bar (210 feet), Lord of the drinks offers delicious food to treat your palate. The place is superbly lit up and the ambience is ideal for unwinding over a weekend with your gang. We tried: -The Black Pepper Creamy Risotto: The rice is cooked in garlic butter and cheese, topped with black pepper and bread on the side. The portion, taste and consistency were just about perfect. -The Original Cream Of Roast Tomato: The soup is creamy, smooth and served with bread. It's the right combination of tangy and sweet to accompany your appetizers. We also tried some refreshing drinks and they were up to the mark. Advance table booking recommended.