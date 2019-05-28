This Is The Muster Point You Do Not Want To Miss In Vashi

The Muster point- Cafe bar and Eatery is located in Vashi. It is hardly 10 minutes from Kopar Khairane Station. It can be easily located on the main road. The place is so cool with outdoor seating. The ambience is amazing and eye-catching. Coming to Food and drinks, Drinks 1. Must Melon - My personal favourite (highly recommended) 2. Peach Orange - Must try. Appetizers 1. Kasturi Murgh: This was super delicious and the presentation was great. Must try. 2.Muster Fries: This goes perfectly with your drinks. Perfect crisp and delicious. Mains 1. Murgh Makhanwala: This is butter chicken. The gravy was mouth-watering perfectly goes with butter Naan. Must try. Highly recommend 2. Veg Biryani: It was scrumptious and presented well. Desserts Mango Malai Roll: It's the Mango season, so this had to be there. Must there. A perfect and sweet ending. Overall, a great place to visit with your gang. Drinks are on MRP. This place is lit in the evening. I really liked the outdoor seating area with beautiful lights.