This Quaint Little Cafe Cooks Up The Best Brunch Ever!

La Folie Lab at Bandra is a quaint little cafe, just a little ahead of the busy Hill Road market. Quite easily accessible, this place is known for its breakfast and brunch menu. We went there for Brunch and after hearing so many good reviews of this place, naturally, we were excited to visit. The cafe in itself is peaceful and gives a comfortable and happy vibe, just as you would like on a morning. Minimal decor and use of laboratory equipment incorporating the feeling of La Folie 'Lab' was pretty remarkable. This is the first place we have given a perfect rating on all dishes. We were blown away with each dish. We tried: Pomegranate and Orange Cold Pressed Juice: 5/5 What better than some OJ to start your day. Adding the goodness of pomegranate to this, this subtly sweet and sour cold-pressed juice is the perfect healthy choice. Single Origin Venezuelan 70% Hot Chocolate: 5/5 For any Chocolate lover worth his Chocolate, this drink is a must. Rich, creamy and filling, this hot chocolate is for the ones who love it a little dark. The smoothness of the drink is overwhelming. Pain Au Chocolate: 5/5 The perfect accompaniment to the hot chocolate, making you feel as though you're walking down a street in Paris. Perfectly cooked with gooey chocolate filling on the inside. 3 Egg Omelettes: 5/5 With forest mushrooms, spinach, arugula, truffle oil and parmesan, this omelette is a power-packed brunch dish which is a must-have. Three whole eggs made into a fluffy omelette with the goodness of greens and mushrooms. Mexican Salad Bowl: 5/5 Slow cooked black beans, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, tossed vegetables, roasted corn chips and cheddar make the ideal brunch dish. A filling portion, enough for 2, this dish is a hit with us. Rose Damask: 5/5 Rose mousse with litchi compote is the best way to end your meal. The delicateness of rose with the sweetness of litchi goes very well. If you're looking for a place for a quiet brunch with beautiful food with your bae, you'll never regret going here. We highly recommended this place to everyone!