This Lavender Drink Made Our Summer Bearable With Every Sip!

Bars

London Taxi

Mumbai, Maharashtra
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Trade Centre, A Wing, Ground Floor, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

With such a unique hue this drink brings in the intrigue element into your dining experience. It's so refreshing with a hint of headiness brought in by the gin! If your looking for a thirst quencher surely give this one a try at London Taxi. You won't regret it, we promise.

What Could Be Better?

It would be great if you ordered something that pairs well with this drink.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group

