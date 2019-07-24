Enjoy The Finest Food & Drinks With An Exclusive Offer At Glocal

Glocal Worli is everybody's recommendation for a party in Mumbai as Glocal has never disappointed anyone with their extraordinary service and ambience. We visited this place on a weekday for their exclusive offer i.e. POWER OF 1. This offer is on from Monday to Thursday till it shuts at night and till 8 p.m. on Weekends. We ordered their 2 best sellers recommended dishes: "Lamb Adana Kebab" and "Sambal Marinated Chicken Tikka with scallion sauce" to reward our taste along with LAGAVULIN 16'yrs old whiskey. Overall the service was great and the environment was cheerful.