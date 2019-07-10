This Monsoon Treat Yourself With Fancy Food With Dhaba Vibes

When we visited this place the first thing that caught our eyes was their astounding ambience. This eatery is in the hearts of Todi Mills, Lower Parel. Surrounded by a number of other Cafés and Bars, this place stands out perfectly. The Ambience really justifies the name "Angrezi Dhaba" with the perfect blend of Indian and Angrezi feel. Starting off with some drinks, we ordered a Tall & Handsome Cocktail and a Fresh Fruit Caprioska Mocktail and it truly was a wondrous start to the meal. We then ordered Cheese Chilly Onion Rolls, BBQ Paneer tikka from the Veg side and Murgh Lal Mirch Kabab. It was one of those rare moments where all of the dishes we ordered were awe-inspiring and left us licking our fingers. Ending such a meal had to be done right so we ordered their famous Chocolate Pani Puri with Basundi Shots and that gave us a long lasting Foodgasm. To conclude, it is the ultimate place to have some delicious food with some Talli Stories.