This New Avatar Of Aromas Cafe In Bandra Is A Must Visit

Cafes

Aromas Cafe & Bistro

Bandra West, Mumbai
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Mamta Building, Ground Floor, Waterfield Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

View 5 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

There is no sincerer love than the love for food in the 21st century and the food aficionados lately have created more opportunities. Bandra being the cult destination for new ventures, innovative restaurants and great concepts has the best of everything in the tiniest space available. One place that is eyeful in the tapering lanes of Linking road is Aromas Cafe & Bistro – a new prodigious avatar amongst all their outlet. Aromas Cafe & Bar is recently born in Bandra with an intention to allow people to socialise, to network or simply take your laptop and just be yourself. This outlet is a blend of simplicity quilt in elegance and prominent for coffees, exotic teas, breakfast and all-day dining. With a seating capacity of around 80 people, this European style cafe can be booked for any occasion. Bright natural light, sun-kissed cold walls, cordial staff and happy faces are an everyday norm. The cafe is divided into three sections with quirky interiors – an exclusive room for private affairs with a community table and funny wall frames, median seating’s for single individuals or two with long cafe stools & portable tables and a grand space for those who prefer royal treatment with a mix of upholstered furniture’s along with country styled LED pendant & Bollywood paintings. In-house beverage bar (no alcohol) will get you tasty drinks and a huge display of cakes & savouries. Moreover, coffees are roasted into Rainforest Alliance Certified range, the 18 original blends and 18 single Origins for quality and original aroma. The menu is a long list of Continental & Italian cuisines with some essence of Indian taste to it. We tried the Death By Chocolate Cappuccino and Nutella Hazelnut Coffee for a coffee breaking session followed by a healthy diet trip with Apricot & Roast Chicken Salad. The new Spicy Salami Wrapped Prawns is a mix of chicken & prawns and the most recommended quick bite. For some creamy taste, we had Creamy Garlic Mushroom best any time of the day. For our second round, we binged on the Burst Of Health Tea & Non-Alcoholic Beer accompanied by delectable Chicken Arrabiata Pasta and finger-licking Loaded Chicken Mexican Nachos. Desserts are bae and Aromas have plenty of those in their kitchen. Have the Crunchy Kit Kat Waffle or Notre Tiramisu or any other desserts to end well.  Aromas cafe are best described as a cool spot or a personal space and are is a glamour of positive vibes, poetic atmosphere, good food along with a cup of tea or coffee and a quintessential need of today’s crowd.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Kids

Other Outlets

Aromas Cafe

Powai, Mumbai

Ventura Building, Ground Floor, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, Mumbai

Aromas Cafe & Bistro

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.2

Link Plaza Commercial Complex, 13 & 14,Bhau Tatoba Toraskar Marg, Andheri West, Mumbai

Aromas Cafe

Vile Parle West, Mumbai
4.1

Gazebo House, Below Country Club Fitness, Gulmohar Road, Vile Parle West, Mumbai

Aromas Cafe

Thane Area, Thane
4.2

The Walk, Shop 4, Hiranandani Estate Road, Thane West, Maharashtra

aromas cafe

Vashi, Navi Mumbai
3.9

Central Mall, 3rd Floor, Next to Home Center, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

