This New Avatar Of Aromas Cafe In Bandra Is A Must Visit

There is no sincerer love than the love for food in the 21st century and the food aficionados lately have created more opportunities. Bandra being the cult destination for new ventures, innovative restaurants and great concepts has the best of everything in the tiniest space available. One place that is eyeful in the tapering lanes of Linking road is Aromas Cafe & Bistro – a new prodigious avatar amongst all their outlet. Aromas Cafe & Bar is recently born in Bandra with an intention to allow people to socialise, to network or simply take your laptop and just be yourself. This outlet is a blend of simplicity quilt in elegance and prominent for coffees, exotic teas, breakfast and all-day dining. With a seating capacity of around 80 people, this European style cafe can be booked for any occasion. Bright natural light, sun-kissed cold walls, cordial staff and happy faces are an everyday norm. The cafe is divided into three sections with quirky interiors – an exclusive room for private affairs with a community table and funny wall frames, median seating’s for single individuals or two with long cafe stools & portable tables and a grand space for those who prefer royal treatment with a mix of upholstered furniture’s along with country styled LED pendant & Bollywood paintings. In-house beverage bar (no alcohol) will get you tasty drinks and a huge display of cakes & savouries. Moreover, coffees are roasted into Rainforest Alliance Certified range, the 18 original blends and 18 single Origins for quality and original aroma. The menu is a long list of Continental & Italian cuisines with some essence of Indian taste to it. We tried the Death By Chocolate Cappuccino and Nutella Hazelnut Coffee for a coffee breaking session followed by a healthy diet trip with Apricot & Roast Chicken Salad. The new Spicy Salami Wrapped Prawns is a mix of chicken & prawns and the most recommended quick bite. For some creamy taste, we had Creamy Garlic Mushroom best any time of the day. For our second round, we binged on the Burst Of Health Tea & Non-Alcoholic Beer accompanied by delectable Chicken Arrabiata Pasta and finger-licking Loaded Chicken Mexican Nachos. Desserts are bae and Aromas have plenty of those in their kitchen. Have the Crunchy Kit Kat Waffle or Notre Tiramisu or any other desserts to end well. Aromas cafe are best described as a cool spot or a personal space and are is a glamour of positive vibes, poetic atmosphere, good food along with a cup of tea or coffee and a quintessential need of today’s crowd.