This New Cafe With A Rooftop In Kandivali Is Making Heads Turn And How

Cafe Ville Villa belongs to the family of very renowned and famous establishments in this city, Wine Villa and Tea Villa Cafe. After their continuing successful run in Vile Parle, they have very recently opened another outlet in the bustling Mahavir Nagar; which is known to be home to multiple restaurants {we cannot even begin to count how many there are}. Located slightly off the overcrowded Mahavir Nagar, this three storeyed cafe caught our attention for all the right reasons! The cafe hosts an extremely homely and cosy ambiance and serves food and drinks at pocket-friendly prices. We took no time in diving into our plate of Loaded Nachos {they mean it}, one of the most ubiquitous appetizers at restaurants these days. A pile of fresh tortilla chips showered in generous amounts of beans, salsa, chopped cilantro and drowned in warm yellow cheese sauce. Tempted already, aren't you? To let us experience the best of both worlds, they introduced us to a delicious thin crust Mac N Cheese Pizza. This 10 inch wonder takes cheesy to the next level; it is sure to give your love story a run for its money. We'd recommend you to call for this one on a lazy evening when you are in the mood to Netflix and chill. To our surprise, we also found four varieties of our favourite- hummus. Retaining the Middle Eastern zing, their hummus is served with freshly baked pita {prepared in-house}.So what if you couldn't go to Dubai for your vacay, this hummus will definitely transport your palate to wherever you want in the Middle East {no visas required}! We ended our meal on an absolute high {for real}. We ordered for their bestseller- Nutella Freakshake. All we can say, is that it was worth the 15 minute wait {that seemed endless, tbh}. A perfectly towered milkshake with all things chocolaty' a freshly baked waffle, a slice of chocolate brownie, chocolate chips, sprinkles, chocolate ice-cream, M&Ms, chocolate balls, Nutella and more! We devoured the freakshake in no time, however the first bite was taken by the camera. With prompt service and Instagram-friendly interiors {and the delicious food, of course}, this is the perfect recipe for a cafe that can host meetups and meetings both.