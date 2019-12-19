Sir Drinksalot is an English-themed restaurant and bar in Malad. We stumbled upon this hidden castle while searching for a place which would be open till late at night (they're open till 4 am). With long mirrored corridors, giant paintings, and quaint interiors resembling an English house, the place rightly lives up to its theme. They've also got a dance floor for those who want to dance the night away. Talking about the food, we ordered chicken popcorn which was a little spicy, chicken satay with peanut sauce which was good but the portion size could have been better. The schezuan fried rice was yummy. Their paneer satay was well-cooked; the paneer was soft, and the peanut sauce was delicious too. The drinks were delicious, apart from the usual, we tried the bartender's special - Mangopolitan. The staff is very courteous and helpful. Oh, and they have some unique desserts like fried ice cream, edible candle, and gulab jamun cheesecake for the adventurous foodies.
This New English-Themed Resto-Bar Will Transport You To England
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
- Wi-Fi Available
The place is located in a residential area, and it's slightly difficult to find transportation in the night, so keep your Ola/Uber app handy.
INR 1,000 - INR 3,000
Family, Big Group, and Bae.
