This New English-Themed Resto-Bar Will Transport You To England

Sir Drinksalot is an English-themed restaurant and bar in Malad. We stumbled upon this hidden castle while searching for a place which would be open till late at night (they're open till 4 am). With long mirrored corridors, giant paintings, and quaint interiors resembling an English house, the place rightly lives up to its theme. They've also got a dance floor for those who want to dance the night away. Talking about the food, we ordered chicken popcorn which was a little spicy, chicken satay with peanut sauce which was good but the portion size could have been better. The schezuan fried rice was yummy. Their paneer satay was well-cooked; the paneer was soft, and the peanut sauce was delicious too. The drinks were delicious, apart from the usual, we tried the bartender's special - Mangopolitan. The staff is very courteous and helpful. Oh, and they have some unique desserts like fried ice cream, edible candle, and gulab jamun cheesecake for the adventurous foodies.