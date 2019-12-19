Looking for a place in Mahavir Nagar for some good food and desserts with chic ambience? Head to this new place, 7 scripts. This place brings to you the fusion food from 7 continents with India. Went here with a bunch of friends for lunch. What we admired the most are the pretty decor and such amazing lights. We were being served by Prasad, a staff member of 7 scripts. He suggested some really good dishes. We ordered: 1. Aam Panna Sangria: People who love sour mocktails should go for this one. 2. Hot chocolate: Rains and this yummy hot chocolate was a total delight. 3. Shakhahari Lollipop: This is a spicy fusion of Indo-Chinese lollipop and it was delicious. It's a must try an appetizer. 4. Sunehre Paneer Ke Kebab: Presentation is a total hit. Well, it tasted a little bland, you can miss out on this one. 5. Aloo Nazakat: This dish isn't a miss. 😍 It was a boiled marinated potato stuffed with cheese and slowly cooked in tandoor. It tasted so good. 6. Cajun Popcorns and Coke 7. Batata vada Pizza: If you're looking for something different. Try this Pizza. Small batata vada topped on Pizza. 8. Mexican Cheese Gateaux: Rice topped with mixed vegetables which are tossed in jalapeno spiced Mexican sauce and cheese and garnished with tortilla chips. Loved this dish. A must try. 9. Subz Lababdar: This sabzi wasn't on a spicy side, but a mild gravy and added on paneer and mix veggies and it tasted pretty well. Indian sabjiz are here are a must try. Plus the quantity is quite good. 10. Tandoor Roti 11. Chocolate Flower Pot: A delicious delight for all chocolate lovers. This dessert is a must try. This place has got some chic ambience, with an amazing bar in between, and such pretty lights. Plus the staff people are friendly. Must try this new place.
This Newbie In Kandivli Serves Amazing Fusion Food From All 7 Continents!
