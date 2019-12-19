This Newbie In Kandivli Serves Amazing Fusion Food From All 7 Continents!

Looking for a place in Mahavir Nagar for some good food and desserts with chic ambience? Head to this new place, 7 scripts. This place brings to you the fusion food from 7 continents with India. Went here with a bunch of friends for lunch. What we admired the most are the pretty decor and such amazing lights. We were being served by Prasad, a staff member of 7 scripts. He suggested some really good dishes. We ordered: 1. Aam Panna Sangria: People who love sour mocktails should go for this one. 2. Hot chocolate: Rains and this yummy hot chocolate was a total delight. 3. Shakhahari Lollipop: This is a spicy fusion of Indo-Chinese lollipop and it was delicious. It's a must try an appetizer. 4. Sunehre Paneer Ke Kebab: Presentation is a total hit. Well, it tasted a little bland, you can miss out on this one. 5. Aloo Nazakat: This dish isn't a miss. 😍 It was a boiled marinated potato stuffed with cheese and slowly cooked in tandoor. It tasted so good. 6. Cajun Popcorns and Coke 7. Batata vada Pizza: If you're looking for something different. Try this Pizza. Small batata vada topped on Pizza. 8. Mexican Cheese Gateaux: Rice topped with mixed vegetables which are tossed in jalapeno spiced Mexican sauce and cheese and garnished with tortilla chips. Loved this dish. A must try. 9. Subz Lababdar: This sabzi wasn't on a spicy side, but a mild gravy and added on paneer and mix veggies and it tasted pretty well. Indian sabjiz are here are a must try. Plus the quantity is quite good. 10. Tandoor Roti 11. Chocolate Flower Pot: A delicious delight for all chocolate lovers. This dessert is a must try. This place has got some chic ambience, with an amazing bar in between, and such pretty lights. Plus the staff people are friendly. Must try this new place.