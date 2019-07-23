This Latin American Restaurant Offers Some Amazing Drinks & Delish Food

Oi - Kitchen & Bar in Khar is a perfect place to chill around sipping some amazing cocktails and munching on some quick bites. I went here on Saturday evening with a friend. We loved the ambience 😍. We ordered: Drinks: 1. Oi Hot Toddy: this was the first time I tried a hot cocktail and to my surprise, it was amazing enough to give you a sweet kick. Loved it. 2. Red Sangria 3. Sandalwood Berry Old Fashioned: People who like more strong drinks should go for this one. Too strong. Food: 1. El Patron Nachos: Nachos with beans and jalapenos, olives and cheese sauce. Well, a little disappointed by their nachos. You can miss out on them. 2. Red quinoa cakes: Altogether a different dish. Made up of some pulses and it was so delicious. Loved this dish 3. Habanero Chilli Cottage Cheese: Just don't miss out on this dish in case you're going to this place. 😍 cottage cheese so soft and tossed well in the sauce and it tasted so delicious. This dish is a total delight for paneer lovers. 4. Spaghetti in Pesto Sauce: You can never go wrong with this dish. My fav and this place did make me happy. Spaghetti cooked so well and pesto sauce so fresh and so creamy. 5. Veg Mexican Bowl with Chipotle Rice: This bowl had a huge slab of paneer which tasted pretty bland plus the rice were bland too and added lettuce and nachos and beans. Well, you can skip this dish and go for something else. Dessert: Nutella Cheese Cake 😍 - Just Don't Miss out on this Nutella cheesecake. This was by far one of the best Nutella cheesecakes I've ever had. Yum. Go to this pretty little date place and enjoy drinks with some munchies and please don't miss out on their desserts.