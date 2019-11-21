Post Work Plans: This Cafe In Malad Is For Amazing Quick Bites!

Firstly the ambience has been beautifully done and the food and drinks served here are just soo good! Plus the prices are so decent! Went Xotik with a friend on a lazy Sunday evening for some quick bites. We ordered: 1. Electric Blue Mocktail: Typical blue lagoon drink with a hint of lemon juice and served with refreshing soda on top! So refreshing and so presentable! 2. Sea Salt & Caramel & Doughnut Milkshake: Omgg this was one of the best freakshakes here! Yummy caramel milkshake with a hint of sea salt with a Chocolate Doughnut on top and served with wafer biscuits! 3. Best Veggie Burger: It was a charcoal bun with veggie patty a slice of cheese and filled with veggies like lettuce, tomato and onions and cheddar cheese sauce and served with fries and ketchup. This was by far one of the best charcoal burgers I've ever tried! Don't miss out on this! 4. Cheesecake Berry Waffle: Omgg this waffle was soo yummy with the flavours of cheesecake in a waffle with vanilla whipped cream on top with blueberry sauce. Yum yum, yummy! This can be one of the best go-to places in the Suburbs!