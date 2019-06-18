This New Revamped Taproom Is All Set To Roll At Hill Road

Kaitlyn's Beer Garden stands fresh and revamped at hill road with their new beer and food menu one can choose from this Taphouse. Bira, white owl or even the homemade Hefeweizen, there’s a lot for all beer lovers. (Choose one of those) - was done well. They have 10 on totality in terms of their Tap beers. One can opt for the Hopper collection if you like the taste a little strong. Munching on house fries that came along a nice mayo dip was a good start with the Hefeweizen. Hass Avocado Toast with Beetroot Jam - Garlic bread slider (without the garlic of course) topped with beetroot jam and then the avocado. Crunchy and the right soft texture with for the fruits. Sprinkled with a few small chunks of cheese. Goes neat. Cajun Baby Potatoes, Cheesy Aioli - Mashed baby potatoes shallow fried to crisp. Sprinkled with masalas and topped with the Long Island dressing. A fair treat for vegetarians. Although known for Taps, happen to order one of their cocktail here called the Breakfast Sour which was raved about - a twist to the classic whiskey sour, an entire egg yolk batter with the orange tang. Veg Sliders - Patty is a mixture of spinach, mushroom and Brie. Served with mini buns inside. Felt the texture was a little on the dry side that can be taken care of surely. Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Tomatoes and Mozzarella - all time favourite. Does fab with the cheese and sun-dried make. Ended this meal with Tiramisu and a chocolate cake - perfect trippy. Overall, Kaitlin’s is ready for a new journey in terms of the Tap and beers. The revamped food menu is something you will love to relish along with that malt glass. I’m a Tap beer guy and will visit again.