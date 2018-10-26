This New Parsi Diner Has Classy Iranian Interiors & Authentic Irani Food

This beautiful place at JW Marriott hotel, Sahar is THE place to be. Decorated with beautiful Parsi authentic interiors and ambience, this place is a must-visit. Seedle has designed the interiors and their walls have Parsi and Iranian pictures, quotes, recipes, and real-life significance of the relatives of the owner. They have a piano place as well with some beautiful live music. Their tables have candles and flowers keeping in sync with how all Parsi functions have fresh flowers decorating the tables. They have three types of lighting; a super bright one for early evenings, a mid-dim that's perfect for a dinner date and weekend set up, and a super dim light that's only set up at the bar table to give a typical party feel. The wooden floors and antiques used in the restaurant gave us old-school feels. We tried their Whiskey Sour, Cosmopolitan, and Chilli Guava for drinks. We tried their chicken starters and prawns. For the main course, we had the typical Parsi Salli Boti, Dhinsuk, and berry pulao which were so amazing. For the desserts, we tried their pudding and sev dahi which were, again, authentic and delicious. All in all, it was an amazing experience altogether.