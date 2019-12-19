This Newly Launched Trendy Cafe Is Setting Up The Tone Of 2019

The cafe is a perfect place to be at, this winter. It is located right outside the MET campus and opposite Lilavati Hospital. Beautifully lit exteriors and cosy interiors, you will find the owners Mr. & Mrs Agarwal greeting you with their warm hospitality. The owner themselves take care of the kitchen and service which makes it such a personalized, courteous and a prime experience. For beverages, we first ordered their hot chocolate which is their in-house best, and we think it's one of the best you will get in Mumbai. They have another special called Icc Fizzy which has milk, cream, berry syrups with a fizz and is a new 2019 drink we discovered which no one else makes in Mumbai for sure. Their special Icc Cold coffee with ice cream has coffee cubes served with milk, vanilla ice cream and whipped cream. The drink is a new one again and works like magic - as the coffee cubes melt the drink gets stronger For food, we tried their Omelette with a bagel, Chicken Maggi, Chicken Fries, which were cooked to perfection and were comforting. Dessert we tried their yummy and tasty pancakes, their 3 Layered hazelnut chocolate filled bagel and their eggless waffles which were so yummy. We have found our new hangout place and would suggest you check them out too!