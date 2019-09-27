Drop By This Newly Opened Seafood Restaurant In Thane, You Should Not Miss Out!

Konkani Haus: Am a Konkani myself and seafood is like our favourite cuisine in Malvani people, because you know beaches guys! So, Konkani Haus is special for seafood. It is near to Thane station. The interior is very authentic, they have tried to make it look like a hut which we mostly see in coastal areas like goa. Plus the waiters were dressed in floral shirts and all were local Maharashtrian people, some also spoke Malvani. They were humble and very helpful. It's a spacious restaurant, they have a bar section, a separate hall for occasions and birthdays.\ The ambience was nice, we reached the restaurant at 8 pm and it was pretty full with many families enjoying Malvani food. The plates were very pretty square steel plates and steel dishes for thalis. Finally the food. What did we order? *Malvani Tandoor Prawns- 4/5: Prawns shape were big, they were tandoor in Malvani masala. It tasted nice with the coconut chutney and pudina chutney. *Prawns Koliwada - 4/5: Prawns were dipped in wheat batter and it was deep-fried. It was crispy, not so spicy. A great munchy for parties. *Konkani Chilly Chicken - 5/5: The Konkani chilly chicken was amazing, as the name suggests it is Chinese, but it was a mixture of Chinese and *Konkani Masala Chinese. The chicken crispy. Highly recommended!♥ *Pomfret stuffed in Prawns- 5/5: Highly recommended! Pomfret was cooked up to perfection and the main surprise the stuffed prawns were so delicious. I can order it twice. Great starter if you want to try something new. *Tandalachi Bhakri ani Gharghuti Chicken- 4/5: Tandalachi Bhakri was soft like cotton. So smooth, it is a Bhakri you will fall in love with. Gharghuti chicken was nice, salt was little less in the curry and the chicken was little chewing. Overall the masala was nice. *Kharwas - 5/5: A great dessert which you can order after a wholesome meal. The kharwas texture was like a jelly, so tender and 100% fresh. The first bite just melts into my mouth. Drinks *Konkani Cooler Cocktail- 4/5: Great drink for white rum lovers with sugar syrup, and basil leaves. Mocktails are all amazing too Thank you so much Konkani haus, Enjoyed with my partner.