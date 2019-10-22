The Pantry Café Goes Pink With A Curated Menu, Drop By Asap!

The weather might not be making us feel rosy, but The Pantry Café is doing their best to leave us tickled pink – and with October being breast cancer awareness month, there’s no better time to indulge in a pink plate full of goodness. The Pantry Café has curated a menu in a shade that marks this month. To show their support, they will be contributing a part of the sales proceed from this delicious menu to thepinkinitiative.org. There’s no excuse not to try them all. The menu includes crowd favourites such as Roselle Mint Iced Tea - this summertime classic is good even into the cooler months, especially when the purpose is to raise breast cancer awareness. The Beetroot and Coconut Soup with its unique flavours and colour are sure to catch some attention. Nutrition packed and vibrant in colour, the delicious Beet Tzaziki Toast – made sustainably, using the leftover pulp from the café’s beetroot juice cannot be missed. If that wasn’t enough, taking centre stage is Watermelon Caprese Salad with local Mozzarella and the Gluten-free Homemade Fettuccine in a Creamy Pink Sauce. Everyone loves a dessert at the end of a meal and the Vegan Beetroot Cake with Coconut Cream is devilishly indulgent with the perfect shade of pink. Time to eat pink!