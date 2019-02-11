This One Is Sure To Trump Its Peers With Their Food And Their Prices

The buzzing place of Andheri has got another shining star to its nightlife with the trumpet sky lounge opened up in the famed Veera Desai area. The place is a rooftop lounge setup with a capacity of 100 plus easily with a varied type of setup at the place to accommodate almost every preference of the customer. Apart from the nightlife, the other major attraction is the shooters and the authentic Indian style food for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. We ordered a few mocktails and some signature preparations from the vegetarian section for our dinner. Quantity wise the portion is too good and I didn't expect to see such portion size served in a posh setup like this. Passionate:- A combination of litchi, passion & mango in one preparation is something really not to be missed. The drink was good and the hint of brandy wasn't even remotely recognizable taste wise. Recommended Explosion:- A spicier version of mocktail with Tabasco and Worcester sauce as a combination with fruit mix and a copious portion good enough for 2 for sure. This is more of a modern approach to the preparation of concoctions and is quite attractive for the taste and price. Spa Day:- A grander version of pina colada with a rich texture attained due to blue syrup and pineapple to add to the flavour and get an equal proportion of both coconut and pineapple. Presentation wise top notch and worth trying. Tandoori Tarkari:- In Hindi, a dish like this would be termed as "Dhamakedar Shuruvaat". 8 small pieces of baby corn, 5 pieces of potato, 2 portobello and 3 button mushrooms all marinated perfectly in tandoor and served with flavoursome chutney. Absolute beast of a preparation. Recommended. Stuffed Malai Khumbh:- Button mushrooms infused with cottage cheese and Amul cheese marinated with more rich condiments and served to you in good portion size. Again the marination was just perfect and mushroom was very juicy. A bit downside was I could not actually taste the Amul cheese which has its own peculiar flavour. Rest really good! Paneer Kadai Peshawari with Butter Kulcha & Warki Paratha:- It's always intriguing when you have a separate section for paneer as in here and we decided on the above dish for order. The presence of dry fenugreek was very evident to the palate. The rest of the preparation was kept as authentic as possible. The cottage cheese was super soft. Recommended The choices of desserts are pretty common here and we chose Gulab Jamun to end our dinner. Fulfilling. Damages were around 1,600 for 2! Ambience 5/5 Service 4.5/5 Food & VFM 5/5