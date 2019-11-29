We totally believe that personal care should not just be a sweet smelling experience, but should create the perfect harmony between the body, mind and spirit. This is why we recommend that you check out products from Juicy Chemistry, India’s only fully certified organic skincare manufacturing brand, whose items are both holistic, delightful and as pure as nature can offer. We know how tough it gets to choose the right products for your skin, but we’re here to make it much easier for you. Check out our five favourites from this awesome brand -
The Perfect Chemistry: This Organic Brand Is Just What Your Skin Needs
Bulgarian Rose Water
Juicy Chemistry’s powerful Bulgarian rose water is pure gem for your skin. In addition to hydrating, revitalising and moisturising the skin, it also helps to strengthen skin cells and regenerate skin tissues. It acts as a great cleanser and make-up remover!
Price: INR 650
Orange And Rosehip Organic Lip Balm
This hydrating lip butter will help perk up your parched lips. Consisting of intensely moisturising oils made with avocado and almond, this butter provides complete treatment to fight dry and chapped lips. We’re always on the lookout for the perfect lip balm and we may have found just the one!
Price: INR 350
Neem Butter, Pumpkin And Ginger Hair Mask
This repair formula effectively treats and replenishes the hair and scalp. Consisting of ingredients that help strengthen, grow and restore hair, this is sure to boost your hair to a lustrous growth. We’re all for this, honestly, so we hope there are no #badhairdays!
Price: INR 900
Orange, Hazelnut And Vanilla Body Wash
Doesn’t the sound of this make you feel like washing away your troubles with some bubbles? This body wash has a sweet juicy scent with warm undertones and is just the right thing to start your day with! Give your skin a boost of this every morning and we’re sure you’ll have a great day ahead.
Price: INR 700
100% Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil
We’re completely nuts about coconuts! This coconut oil is suitable for all skin types. To retain the highest levels of goodness, this oil is cold-pressed and is extremely beneficial to both skin and hair.
Price: INR 300
