This Place Has Every Type Of Popsicle You Can Think Of, Pop By Smiley Pops!

This time we were at Smiley Pops which is a small outlet located just beside the Citi mall in Andheri West. The ambience of this place is good. A good place to hang out with your friends and family. This place serves decent sandwiches and excellent popsicles. The seating space of this place is also quite good. The food served here are spicy and are flavourful and are mildly spiced. The kind of dessert that they serve here is not the usuals. There is a popsicle called the pani puri gelato, a different experience. Must try. This time we tried: Sandwiches and wraps- Paneer Makhani wrap Tropical sunrise sandwich Beverages- Hazelnut Cold Coffee Sugar-free milk hot chocolate Popsicles- Pani puri gelato Belgium dark chocolate Real Alphonso mango pop