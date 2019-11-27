This Place In Bandra Serves Amazing Coffee On The Go & Yum Quick Bites!

The newly opened Easy Cappuccino, a quick-service cafe in Bandra for an experience. With Easy Cappuccino- Your Everyday Coffee introduces a unique coffee culture whose aim is to provide world-class coffee on the go, at the right price and with no-frills attached. They believe that 'your coffee does not have to be expensive to be good'. As the name suggests, Easy Capp is all about an EASY menu and its EASY processing! This café is serving three blends of coffee brewed using Arabica & Robusta beans. The menu comprises sections like Classic hot coffees including green coffees, Frappuccinos, Coffee on the Rocks, Biscuit shakes & a few Add-ons. We ordered :- Cappuccino - A classic yet mostly ordered hot beverage loved by everyone served with sone biscuits on side. Hot Chocolate - A great balance if sweetness and density, served steaming hot with melted dairy milk inside. Mocha Frappuccino - An imperfectly perfect beverage to make you fall in love till it's last sip. Bourbon with Irish Cream Biscuit Shake - The name explains all about the shake giving you a sugar rush, served with bourbon biscuit on top. Naked Nutella Pancake - Classic mini-pancakes with nutella on top Peri Peri Paneer Pizza - Mini-pizza with some combined condiments, sauce and paneer tossed in peri peri spread above it with mouth watering cheese to make you go yum... in every bite. Veg Supremo Pizza - A mini-pizza with balanced combination of sauces, spices and veggies in it served with cheese and olives on top. So make your easy coffee kick-in before reality does! Come and experience the different coffee types only at Easy Cappuccino, Bandra.