This Place In Borivali Has Always Been A Delight For Drinks!

No not alcoholic but amazing mocktails and juices and shakes. Have been to this place quite many times. This place serves amazing Pizzas, Bhels, Brownie and even shakes. Especially their Pasta Nachos and Jhilmil Bhel are a must try. And for drinks - Sanju, Darna mana hai and Dhoop shape shake are a must-try! Also, Bunty Juice Corner's fruit cream tastes soo yummy. Decent pocket friendly place serving amazing quick bites and amazing juices and shakes! 😻