Super Hero Miniatures, Stickers & Pins At A Reasonable Price At Colaba Causeway

The very famous street shopping area in South Bombay, where all the girls shop for clothes, jewellery, bags shoes and whatnot. Yes, this place is near Colaba Causeway. The stall is called Booster Store 135. They have all those Super Hero miniature figures, stickers, pins, magnets and a lot more products that you get in High-end store for thousands of rupees here at very cheap rates. They also have an Instagram account with the same name. You must surely visit and get yours. I got a few for mine as well.