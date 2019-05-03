For The Love Of Sea Food

Casual Dining

Ferry Wharf

Bandra West, Mumbai
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Building 3, Shop 11 & 12, Opp. Lilavati Hospital, ONGC Lane, Bandra West, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Ferry Wharf serves Seafood as their specialty. The ambience is based on fish and the colour blue symbolizing the sea. The owner of this place is a gem of a person and will make sure you have a good time whild your there enjoying your scrumptious meal. And not to forget the friendly and courteous staff. The restaurant is located in a very peaceful location. Facilities like valet parking are available and it also is disabled friendly. A special and very different experience was when Mr. Pakash, the owner helped me celebrate my friend's birthday by preparing a dish all by myself in the kitchen for her. A very kind and unique gesture and I'm thankful to him for making the experience worthwhile and memorable.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹5,00 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

