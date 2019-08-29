This Place Is A Breakfast Lovers Den! Check Them Out Now!

A small cosy outlet in busy streets of Bandra serving some amazing continental breakfast options ( they have a buffet on weekends ) The preparations here are freshly made to order Vegetarian: Recommend the Veg Crostini, butter sautéed mushrooms Non-veg: Fluffly egg white omelette, grilled chicken sausages and stir fry chicken. Highly recommend the Pancakes here they are to die for, so try them Recommend the cappuccino and fresh juices served here. Aromas Cafe & Bistro has a lovely ambience and a huge area to dine in.