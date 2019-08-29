A small cosy outlet in busy streets of Bandra serving some amazing continental breakfast options ( they have a buffet on weekends ) The preparations here are freshly made to order Vegetarian: Recommend the Veg Crostini, butter sautéed mushrooms Non-veg: Fluffly egg white omelette, grilled chicken sausages and stir fry chicken. Highly recommend the Pancakes here they are to die for, so try them Recommend the cappuccino and fresh juices served here. Aromas Cafe & Bistro has a lovely ambience and a huge area to dine in.
This Place Is A Breakfast Lovers Den! Check Them Out Now!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Some more vegetarian options would be great
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
Also On Aromas Cafe & Bistro
Other Outlets
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Comments (0)