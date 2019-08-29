This Place Is A Breakfast Lovers Den! Check Them Out Now!

Cafes

Aromas Cafe & Bistro

Bandra West, Mumbai
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Mamta Building, Ground Floor, Waterfield Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

View 5 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

A small cosy outlet in busy streets of Bandra serving some amazing continental breakfast options ( they have a buffet on weekends ) The preparations here are freshly made to order Vegetarian: Recommend the Veg Crostini, butter sautéed mushrooms Non-veg: Fluffly egg white omelette, grilled chicken sausages and stir fry chicken. Highly recommend the Pancakes here they are to die for, so try them Recommend the cappuccino and fresh juices served here. Aromas Cafe & Bistro has a lovely ambience and a huge area to dine in.

What Could Be Better?

Some more vegetarian options would be great

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Other Outlets

Aromas Cafe

Powai, Mumbai

Ventura Building, Ground Floor, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, Mumbai

Aromas Cafe & Bistro

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.2

Link Plaza Commercial Complex, 13 & 14,Bhau Tatoba Toraskar Marg, Andheri West, Mumbai

Aromas Cafe

Vile Parle West, Mumbai
4.1

Gazebo House, Below Country Club Fitness, Gulmohar Road, Vile Parle West, Mumbai

Aromas Cafe

Thane Area, Thane
4.2

The Walk, Shop 4, Hiranandani Estate Road, Thane West, Maharashtra

aromas cafe

Vashi, Navi Mumbai
3.9

Central Mall, 3rd Floor, Next to Home Center, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

