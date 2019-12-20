Heath Eaters? Visit This Keto Friendly & Gluten Free Cafe In Bandra

Kale & Quinoa - A healthy, keto-friendly and gluten-free cafe with a very cute interior, cosy ambience to chill or talk business and healthy vibe to eat guilt-free with a wide range of menu having various options i.e. Keto menu, Bowls, Meals, Desserts, Fresh Juices and Smoothies. The chef ‘Mohini’ started with this cafe to make people healthy by breaking the stereotype of being fit and healthy by eating tasty food. She helped us to order the best for us. We tried the following: Open-faced Avacado Toast with beet infused hummus. Keto Chicken Pizza - pizza with juicy chicken chunks with full proteins that are needed. Nutella Hot Chocolate - Silken Nutella with cocoa powder for the extra edge The Big Berries Smoothie - A nice blend of blue and black imported berries. I would like to recommend this place to all the health freaks and keto-friendly, as they have some genuine food which maintains your health and is not like junk food as that of streets or any other cafe. This cafe is at carter road beside Baskin Robbins.