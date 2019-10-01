Date Night? This Place Is One Ideal Date Place In The Suburbs!

Mannrangi is one ideal date place in the suburbs side. Went here with a friend to try out their food and drinks! We ordered Rass-Mojito and pickle tickle for drinks! Pickle tickle is one of the finest mocktails I've ever tried! It just tastes so so different! While Rass-Mojito is something you should avoid! It was a white rum-based drink with the flavour of rasam but tbh it tasted like tomato pulp and rum which was pathetic! For bar bites, we ordered Wai Wai Bhel which was the star for me perfect as chakna and it did taste amazing! And we also ordered Mini Idli which was on another level! Presentation 10/10 and even taste 10/10 especially its chutney was ao delicious! For small plates, we ordered subs ki galouti + Ulta Tawa paratha. It tasted a lot like mushroom galouti and it was superb! While we ordered bharwan tandoori aloo which was another disappointment! For large plates, we ordered Amritsari Gilli Chhole Kulche. They were just so is delicious! Again good with presentation and good with taste as well. And another large plate we ordered was Bamboo shoot mushroom steamed rice which was a total delight! For desserts, we tried Warm Shahi Tukda + Thandai icecream. This was the best thing over there! Layered fried bread with reduced milk and served with thandai ice cream. This place is one of the most appropriate places for a date but they surely need to work on some of their food and drinks!