This Place Is Perfect For Breakfast With Wide Range Of American Scrumptious Dishes

All happiness depends on a leisurely breakfast. Plate and Pint is an ideally situated eatery in Kemps Corner which offers scrumptious breakfast. We visited this place on a Saturday morning and it gave our weekend a perfect headstart. Perfect ambience with a wide range of American Breakfast was the right redemption for all brouhaha. We started off with some Croissants and scrambled eggs in truffle oil & Cheddar. The Eggs Kejriwal was also something to try one's hands at. Loaded Nutella and S'mores Waffles was perfect was the ideal culmination of our morning. Overall, Plate and Pint is a must-visit place for a healthy, scrumptious and ambient breakfast.