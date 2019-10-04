This Place Offers The Perfect Blend Between Healthy & Tasty

Sante spa cuisine was a bewildering experience where they offer a blend between the Santé (Health) and délicieuse (Tasty). To begin with, the ambience was very pleasant and one could fraternize here for long hours without any hustle. Talking about the food, we began with the Dark Chocolate milkshake and a Activated charcoal Lemonade where both of which were some of the best beverages we had. Their Beetroot and Spinach Hummus with khakhras was something new for the healthy touch. Carbon dimsums and crunchy chlorophyll dimsums were unique. The Buddha Bowl was one hell of a Salad Bowl. Taking to the main crust, the Pizza Ratatouille is a must have and the Piri Piri crusted cottage Steak had its flavours exploding with every bite. Whole Wheat Spaghetti, Kale pesto was rich in both health and taste. After all this, we still had to try their desserts and see how Sante-friendly they can be. We ordered Salted Caramel Mud cake and Low Fat Jamun Cheesecake. Even though we were replete, we couldn't avoid such delicious desserts. Overall it was a wondrous experience at Santé spa cuisine.