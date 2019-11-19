White Peacock Serve Delish Mughlai & Indian Delights!

White Peacock marks a new bar and restaurant in the lanes of Khar. Well and dim-lit ambience. Loved the music all the way. Got this acoustic vibe to it. Candle lights make it for a good date place. Especially known for Mughlai their North Indian make was also great. The blue breeze was a fresh one for Mocktails. Got the blue Cucarao and orange zest to it. Topped with ice this is served chilled. Cranberry cooler was a delicious one too. Had the Chaat masala and Limey touch to this. Must have. Kurkuri Kebab was shallow fried mashed Panner coated with cornflakes. Superb with the chutney. For mains that is evergreen - had the jeera rice, yellow daal fry and paneer makhanwala. One word for this - Amazing! An overview is that this is one place you should stop by for casual dinner lunch or a romantic date whatever the mood is. Worth the visit and absolutely value for money.