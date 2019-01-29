This Quirky Restaurant Is A Blend Of Global Culture With Local Vibes

Worli is obviously known for two reasons – Nehru Science Centre and the marvel Bandra-Worli Sea Link bridge with a stunning view of the Arabian sea. Making the place more glamorous and classy is Glocal Junction – a coalescence of global culture with an Indian feel. Glocal Junction is a neighbour to Nehru Centre and unmissable. The wide logo manifests a cult experience of global appearances who still prefer being local. To make the vibes more homely, they start as all-day dining, turns into café by evening and by dusk they transform into a high voltage spot to party. The restaurant is spaced out into three zone – families who like to dine, party animals who want to drink all nights and a designated area for live performance & events. Musical performances and gigs to occur every day. Glocal Junction is 12,000 sq. ft and matches the wavelength of the Sobo-ites but not limited to them with rustic state of the art interiors. Their 20 feet long island bar rectangular in shape looks dazzling with alcohol bottles and has augmented it with 3D mapping and use of gobo lights. If this is not thrilling, there is another bar at the outlet which is polished and interactive. The chic and sophisticated restaurant aims to offer an ultimate culinary experience with lunch, buffets, brunch, coffee, dinners & drinks. There is something for every mood and time. The food menu is global cuisines with Indian flavours and it's not fusion. Commence with the customary sipping of drinks – Tangerine Lemon Grass Cooler infused with tangerine lemongrass & lemon juice, quickly followed with refreshing Kokum Desi Cooler clubbed with kokum syrup, mint, cranberry juice & sprite. With new cuisines in the menu, deciding and finalising was quick. For healthy options, pick Sprouted Teen Bean Salad with three beans, feta, lettuce in a pineapple-olive oil dressing. Methi Malai Paneer followed suit with podi bechamel. Chicken Kebab On Sugarcane Sticks looks amazing & taste even better. One dish that you should try is Lamb Adana Kebab prepared with Arabic minced mutton cooked on charcoal with creamy garlic sauce & Harissa. The love for hummus made us eat Arabic Mezze Platter consisting of chickpea hummus, roasted bell peppers, baba ganoush & muhammara served with pita & lavash. Sushi lovers can try Chicken 65 Sushi without any raw fish; its made up of Chicken 65. You can continue to savour your taste buds with Smoked Butter Chicken served with chur-chur paratha & a Korean flavourful hot pot with rice & vegetables called as Bibimbap. The love for desserts is infinite but you can still end your meal with Masala Chai Panna Cotta and the very favourite Kolkata Pan Cheese Cake. Glocal Junction has everything to satiate you right from the ambience to the food. With seamless efforts and a lot of innovations, this is definitely the restaurant to try. So look no further and take your squad here for a hearty party.