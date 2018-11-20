This Restaurant Serves Exquisite Food & Drinks In Spanish-Indian Style

This bistro in Andheri offers wine and drinks along with exquisite dishes with an infusion of Spanish-Indian emotions. We have it framed for you. Loco Loca (crazy in Spanish) is a venture of The Empresa Hotel (Adamo Hospitality) and a brainchild of Ajay Chopra, the celebrity MasterChef who we are well aware of. Supporting him in his endeavour is the award-winning mixologist, Shatbi Basu – the lady who makes multifarious drinks. The al fresco seating arrangement at Loco Loca will hold you spellbound with its positive vibes and relaxed ambience. Sky blue and yellow coloured tall youth chairs with smaller versions ooze the space along with colourful lights. Mesh fabric rooftop breathes on its own and protects the place from heat and humidity. Take a glimpse of the open kitchen as you continue to sip your drinks and see your food prepared all in front of you. Succulent plant over your shoulders is a complete Instagram allure. How about using them as a prop to click pictures. Loco Loca has a Spanish oriented limited menu with a little focus on Tapas and few surprising elements. They also have an in-house patisserie for all your sweet mood. Start with refreshing Kiwi & Apple Slush with kiwi taking the charge in off-seasons. Blueberry & Basil Lemonade with lime juice is yet another thirst-quenching drink. The Beetroot Hummus Greeko with beetroot hummus, Greek salad, and pita chips is an eye-opener to begin your meal. Harissa Prawns Skewers with spicy marinated prawns, beetroot lebnah dip, and side salad looks tempting, but maybe if served with another dip can be a better combination. If you are a chicken lover, then go for Shish Tawook which has harissa, grilled chicken skewers, and rocco salad. On similar lines is Barbeque Paneer Skewer with fresh paneer doing the round. Just the paneer can be softer. For the main course, their light-hearted meals are apt for any occasions. Ask for Verdure Parmigiana made up of veggies, basil cream, mozzarella, and balsamic sauce. This one is a creamy affair. For non-vegetarians, Chicken Rendang with sticky milky jasmine rice, sam tam salad, and spicy chicken is a must-try. If you have a sweet tooth, then ask from the variety of options including Red Velvet Cup Cake, Aflatoon Cheese Cake – modern take on to “Mahim” special aflatoon, Orange Centre Dark Chocolate Dome with choco mousse inside orange jelly, and ginger sauce with ginger candy, and Lavender Éclair layer which was hard to break and could have been better. They have gluten-free and eggless desserts too. So, head to this place for a date or for a chill session with your BFF.