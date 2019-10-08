This Restaurant Will Teleport You Straight To The Colonial Era!

The old lanes of Kalaghoda often take you on a whimsical journey of yesteryear Bombay with newly added charms, vernacular background, and recently discovered eating houses. Making its way into the squeezed bridleway is The Colonial Palate – an old school elegance with a mighty modern touch. From the ancient door to early lives and antecedent of the kings and the Britishers, The Colonial Palate is a gamut of chronicles and narratives. With two floors in the colonial-style homes, one for family ménage and the other for intimate conversations, space is never a bone of contention. You can experience the colonial era with self-explanatory portraits, chandeliers, vintage library, and artefacts like a gramophone, camera, telephone, and books from the past. Furniture ranges from casual, country-style furnishings to very formal, traditional pieces. The sofas and cushions look bohemian. There is an entire wall swamped with the Colonial journey to India. Chef Shailendra brings over 30 years of cooking experience and curated a new concept of influenced food. The secret ingredients distinctively influence the food menu at The Colonial Palate from India’s royal kitchen, and it’s a culinary delight of royalty. Local fresh produce and exquisite decorate makes the food tasty and presentable. With expertise and exotic ingredients, food has to be awesomely superb. For starters, there is Minced Chicken ‘Pashtun” Kebab with herbs & garlic and Moroccan Chicken Barger with smothered and beetroot mustard. Jumping to the main course, try the healthy Colonial Quinoa Chicken Biryani with dry fruit burhani yoghurt & Chicken Vindaloo served with olive mash. To make your day, end with Five Spice Pumpkin Cheesecake and berry compose. The Colonial Palate is a modern concept promising a flashback and giving a feel of what our ancestors used to eat and drink. So if you want to console your hunger pangs with great food, then this is the place.