This Restaurant Will Teleport You To The Gastronomical Streets Of Middle East

Hummus, Fattouch, Falafel, Chicken Shawarma - all under the new crafted roof. Another Middle Eastern exemplary is here in Mumbai to make people relish and savour what is called Arabian and Lebanese cuisine. So walk with me and explore the place. Arbab means "master" in Arabic and the dainty semi-oval shaped restaurant is a venture of three minds - Atiq Kapadia, Fahad and Faiz Kadawalla. They created a new gastronomical culture in the quietest lanes of Bandra (west) which is already famous for pocket-friendly Stomach restaurant. The first glance tells you its not the usual dine-in but a combined effort of two worlds together. There are enriched delicacies, sophistication in air and the elite crowd. The charm is not lost even if its late night. There is al fresco seating arrangement as the Arabs prefer eating in the open and the only indoor thing is the kitchen. Different kinds of upholstered furniture's, chandelier and plants best describe the ambience. The staff will ask your mocktail preference as they don't serve alcohol and one place teetotalers can have a sigh of relief. But hummus is not the only dish, there is more. As you skim through the menu, you will find many options. My advice is to order whatever you think is never tried before. We started with Hummus Platter with a variety of plain & smooth hummus - pesto hummus, chilly hummus, hummus avocado, hummus Beiruty with freshly baked bread all lined with olive oil. Next, from the grilled section, we called for Shish Tawouk with juicy and succulent pieces of boneless chicken cubes, Lamb Tikka & Lamb Kebab prepared in a skewer of tender lamb cubes marinated in special spices and Reyash - Grilled Lamb Chops freshly marinated and chargrilled. To go with the food, there is Mint Lemonade, Watermelon Juice etc. We finally ended with Mahalabia - a milk pudding garnished with chopped nuts. We think this place will soon be a delivery favourite and if you are around Bandra, then head here with your squad and have the best time.