This Resto-Pub Has Completely Redefined Mumbai's Party Scene

With the number of restaurants & watering holes rising in the city, it’s evident that belly rules the mind and the hunt for the best nosh is always on. Powai being the focal point for stylishly luxurious buildings & modern architecture is always the preferred destination to party and for great food. One place that’s promising & inviting is Hitchki – where you come with one or many, talk over drinks for hours, giggle over your past and leave with vigour & zest. Hitchki (Powai) is quite popular for their conviviality & clubbiness & has changed the party scene completely. With the crowd buzzing throughout, the restaurant has maintained spacious and clutter-free seating arrangements. Their in-house bar serves drinks of all genres. Ambience wears a golden smile with vintage items like telephones, typewriters adding to the interiors. Everything inside will light up your mood and creates an aura to impress you. The food & beverage menu is designed in desi style named after Bollywood dialogues that are presentably plated and look appetizing. With a lot of options for veg & non-veg. Teetotalers can refresh their mood with Richie Rich & Sweety Tweety and drinkers can order gin-based sweet-sour drink Genda Phool along with Aati Kya Khandala made up of dark rum & Khandala's peanut chikki. For starters there is Ye Toh Hona Hi Tha consisting of pani puri pakoda, gol guppa puri with kala pani shot, Aao Lolly Tha for schezwan chicken lollypop, Calamari Kalimiri with squids marinated in koliwada masala, paprika panko deep fried and served with kalimiri mayo, classic butter garlic prawns called Prawn Jaye Par & Tulsi Tai Wings fried along Thai basil, spicy BBQ & black pepper. We skipped the main course and ended our meal with tasty desserts like Chocolate Lava Kulfi & Jungle Mein Mangal and couldn’t keep anything for next time. Hitchki has a long way to go. So take your squad here to eat & drink & party and create your own memory lane.