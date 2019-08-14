This Rooftop outlet In Khar Serves Yum Nepalese, Assamese & Other Cuisines!

Are you tired of eating the same old dishes over and over again and wish to try something new? Well, Yeti - The Himalayan kitchen is a rooftop place that will appease your taste buds with their unique cuisine by serving you authentic Nepali, Assamese and Bhutani food. The food here is so good that you won't stop licking your fingers! Here's what I would recommend the most from their menu- Egg thupka - Medium spicy egg gravy with a minimal amount of veggies served with semi boiled noodles is a must-try. Chicken Shabalay- Fried dumpling with juicy chicken keema just with a flavour of white pepper served with 3 authentic dips. Chicken dry fry- This was nice fried chicken pieces tossed in few spices and shezwan chutney with loads of veggies. Chicken thakali thaali- If you want to try authentic Nepali food than I would recommend you this. Yomari- Nutella stuffed dumpling is a must-try.