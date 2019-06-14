This Pretty Sea Side Restaurant Is Perfect For Date Night

Lounges

Razzberry Rhinoceros - Juhu Hotel

Juhu, Mumbai
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Juhu Hotel, 39/2, Juhu Tara, Juhu, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

An amazing restaurant by the sea to enjoy the breeze, waves and food. 1) Spaghetti with Parmesan, Roasted Nuts and Fresh Herbs served alongside Garlic Bread 2)Mini Kulchas served alongside Curd and Pickle 3) Penne, Basil, Arrabiata. 4) Berry Fizz and Peach in Beach. Must try Razzberry Rhinoceros!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Bae, Family, Big Group

