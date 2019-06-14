This Pretty Sea Side Restaurant Is Perfect For Date Night

An amazing restaurant by the sea to enjoy the breeze, waves and food. 1) Spaghetti with Parmesan, Roasted Nuts and Fresh Herbs served alongside Garlic Bread 2)Mini Kulchas served alongside Curd and Pickle 3) Penne, Basil, Arrabiata. 4) Berry Fizz and Peach in Beach. Must try Razzberry Rhinoceros!