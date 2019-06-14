An amazing restaurant by the sea to enjoy the breeze, waves and food. 1) Spaghetti with Parmesan, Roasted Nuts and Fresh Herbs served alongside Garlic Bread 2)Mini Kulchas served alongside Curd and Pickle 3) Penne, Basil, Arrabiata. 4) Berry Fizz and Peach in Beach. Must try Razzberry Rhinoceros!
This Pretty Sea Side Restaurant Is Perfect For Date Night
Lounges
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Wi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Bae, Family, Big Group
