This Small Cafe Does Delectable Food, Drop By Now!

Cafes

Global Street Cafe

Andheri West, Mumbai
5.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Crystal Plaza, Ground Floor, E-4/A, Opp. Morya Landmark 1, Off Link Road, Andheri West, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Global Street Cafe, a small cafe serves lip-smacking dishes! It's a nice, pleasant and cosy cafe. The staff is very polite. Vijay Singh served us well! I would highly recommend the white sauce pasta, cheese pav bhaji, veg pizza and the cinnamon cake with vanilla ice cream! The food is great and the quality is good and hygienic! Lovely place to hang out with friends

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Kids

