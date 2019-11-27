Global Street Cafe, a small cafe serves lip-smacking dishes! It's a nice, pleasant and cosy cafe. The staff is very polite. Vijay Singh served us well! I would highly recommend the white sauce pasta, cheese pav bhaji, veg pizza and the cinnamon cake with vanilla ice cream! The food is great and the quality is good and hygienic! Lovely place to hang out with friends
This Small Cafe Does Delectable Food, Drop By Now!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 350
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Family, Bae, Kids
