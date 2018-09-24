This SoBo Restaurant Whips Up Amazing Cocktails, Desserts And More

Nestled comfortably in a leafy bylane and housed in a stately SoBo building {now a backpacker's hostel}, lies Garage Inc, a multi-cuisine restaurant serving continental, Asian as well as North Indian delicacies. Going by the name, we expected the space to look very grungy, and the decor to speak automobiles, but we noticed that the décor was very subtle {and unusually classy} and nothing like what we expected it to be {expect the unexpected, like someone said}. There is a certain old world charm, and a sense of nostalgia about the place that has been carried forward from Palkhi, a famous Indian restaurant that existed in the same space in the 90s. The only links the restaurant's décor has to the name are black-and-white wall frames that document objects invented in people's garages, such as the first camera, windmill and even a beer bottle. The menu, unlike the decor of the restaurant, has been adapted to appeal to the tastes of today's generation {they also serve good old paneer and dal, if you take your food seriously}. We found a lot of options to choose from, from Makhani Fondue to their burgers and pizzas. We called for the Giant NYC Burger which comprised of two fat veggie patties, nachos, leafy vegetables and double cheese. This monster didn't quite appeal to our taste buds as we simply couldn't comprehend the combination of nachos in a burger, and it could've definitely have done well with more flavour in the patties. The Khao Suey isn't authentic, but we're not complaining as it was creamy and loaded with noodles beneath the gravy and was perfectly flavoured for our taste buds. Their cocktail menu is vast and quite quirky. We strongly recommend the Burnt Carribean, one of the fanciest cocktails we've got our hands on; white rum and tonic smoked to perfection served with charred pineapple slices. Sounds fancy, doesn't it? To end our meal, we chose to order the Cookie Dough {it's a secret, you have to ask your server for the dessert menu}. What seemed like an endless wait, was made worth it when the dessert finally reached our table. Set together in the form of a cookie, fresh cookie dough oozing melted chocolate in every bite with a scoop of vanilla ice cream was the perfect end to our meal at Garage Inc.