This quaint shop 'Filter' has been a favourite for those who prefer out of box gifts or home decor. The thinking one’s too find this place heaven where one gets as much as they want in terms of uniqueness and quality. Children books are the best lot here. Even the Mumbai prints collection is so good. Quite a hit on the pocket too. Reasonably priced and the best gifting options are all available here in a one-stop shop.
This Quaint Shop Has Everything One Needs For Home Decor
