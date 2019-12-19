Tik Tok: It’s Time You Revamp Your Home With These Quirky Clocks

Look at that clock hung in your living room or bedroom. Is it the boring round wall clock? Well, it’s time you get yourself a quick makeover. And we know exactly where you need to head: Craft & Creation in Vashi. Look around the store and you’ll see an array of themed clocks hung. Animal themed, floral, wooden, gems and diamond studded, copper and gold plated – be prepped to be spoiled for choice. After strolling around the store, we realised a majority of their collection were peacock-themed. And that’s what we loved the most. From clocks surrounded with pretty peacock feathers to clocks hanging from the peacock’s beak – they’ve incorporated this theme in multiple offbeat ways. Another favourite? A pretty golden leaf-plated clock with blue gems studded on it. Apart from clocks, the store also features artistic paintings, frames, pastel and floral lamps, and customised nameplates. The prices of the plain clocks start from INR 350, whereas the animal-themed ones come with a price tag starting from INR 2,700. However, these clocks are like a one-time investment, so it’s completely worth it. The clock's ticking, so check it out!