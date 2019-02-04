This Tap Station Serves 24 Handcrafted Beers For All Your Moods

The most prominent commercial hub of Mumbai - BKC is always looked up for lucrative jobs, lofty buildings, polished roads and obviously the food. Adding to the space magnetism is Drifters Tap Station, the one which lured beer lovers at Kamala Mills till last year and now rests at BKC with a revamped image. Drifters Tap Station is the first microbrewery in India with 24 handcrafted European brews raising the standards with natural beers to match your spirit. The outlet is palatial with over 2500 sq. ft dedicated to legions who just love beers; status really doesn’t matter. Just Get The Drift. The cold glass walls with the logo instantly turn warm as they are sun-kissed and fill the environment with a hue of yellow, orange or red. To tantalize you more, there are flyers of different tasters served as you take a seat. The place looks lovely with bucolic setting with community tables, couch seating’s, beer tables & private dining. Creepers, succulents, murals and mirror makes for a great interior along with great soothing music. In addition to this, the entire process of brewing is crafted on the wall exactly opposite to the brewing station. You can get into child mode with games like Scrabble, 7 Wonders, Sequence and few books to read. You can quench your thirst with Apple Cider followed by Black Hefeweizen. For an innovative drink, try Citra Wheat or Kokam Cider. Lemongrass White IPA & Lavender White IPA can take you on a long ride. For a spice dice, settle for Spiced Saison. There are vitalizers for teetotalers like Passion Breeze & Mango Tango for a quick refresher. Drifters Tap Station is surely for beers but there is provision for Indian food with International cuisines too. You can have a hearty meal depending on the time & situation. In vegetarian, we tried spice marinated Achari Soya Chaap accompanied with Tandoori Stuffed Mushroom with cottage cheese marinated in creamy sauce. Not to leave the non-vegetarian starter, Mutton Seekh Kebab with minced lamb skewered and cooked in tandoor. Southern Chicken had a south flavour of coconut, spices and garnished with curry leaves. You will droll over Stuffed Tangdi Kebab where chicken legs are stuffed, creamed and cooked in tandoor If you can reach the main course, Butter Chicken & Rogan Josh will treat your taste buds with a homely feeling that taste best with Naan or Jodhpuri Lachha Paratha. Drifters serve only three desserts – Sizzling Brownie With Ice Cream, Cream Coconut With Kiwi Pineapple and Cream Caramel. Unfortunately, due to the unavailability of the other two, we had to finish our meal with the sizzling brownie. If everything goes well and Drifters continue to woo the crowd with quality beers and good food, they are here to stay forever.