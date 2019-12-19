Have You Tried The Orange Coffee At This Dessert Parlour?

Santushti Shakes & More, an established brand in Gujarat that sells lipsmacking milkshakes and more, has now arrived in Mumbai with Dessertino serving thick shakes, milkshakes, and waffles at Mahavir Nagar in Kandivali. In a city which hardly sees the winter season, there is nothing more refreshing than a chilled milkshake in the peak of heat on a sunny afternoon. Making milkshakes is definitely an art that we feel Dessertino has mastered and how! They serve three varieties of drinks - Cold & Creamino {luscious thick shakes that are full of flavour}, Maltino {for everyone who doesn't like it thick}, Coffeino {coffee with a slight twist}. We loved the Richi Rocher Cold & Creamino {INR 190}. It was loaded with chunks of Ferrero Rocher and nuts. Another unusual drink we tried was Orange Coffee {INR 160}. It was a tasty mix of what tasted like orange zest and the bold flavour of coffee- something we've never thought would make for a delicious drink! Their pistachio waffle was a notch above the other waffles we have tasted in the city. Other than the pistachio that it was garnished with, it was stuffed with pistachio paste that is made using a secret recipe {which we are dying to find out because it tasted like pistachio-flavoured Nutella!} For all those who swear by all things sweet post-dinner, you've got to check out Dessertino for their calorific desserts.