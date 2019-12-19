This Budget-Friendly Eatery In Borivali Serves Delicious Vegetarian Steaks, Pizzas, Thai Curry, Pasta And More

While we were strolling on the streets of Borivali one day, we came across Tiny Texas, a tiny QSR that doles out delicious Italian, Thai, Continental cuisines. They also serve lip-smacking finger food to beat your midday cravings. Located in a very quiet lane just off Link Road in Borivali West, Tiny Texas is indeed a tiny joint with a seating capacity of not more than 10-12 people. Since every option on their menu was just making us hungrier by the minute, we decided to begin what was looking like a hearty meal with a portion of their Onion and Capsicum Garlic Bread {INR 130}. While it toook about 10 minutes to get to our table, the portion size and the taste of the dish can definitely give bigger restaurants a run for their money. We couldn't hold back from ordering their Veggie Cheese Sticks {INR 200} given our love for cheese and fried food {don't we all?}! Stuffed with gooey cheese, we'd recommend this appetizer for all cheese lovers! The variety of options to pick from for the main-course was a tough task {it was tougher than picking a restaurant to eat at on the weekends}, we opted for their Grilled Paneer Steak With Pepper Garlic Sauce {INR 300}. What we couldn't believe is that they served as many vegetarian options as their non-vegetarian options for the main course. According to the owner, the vegetarian steak was one of their best-selling items from the vast menu. The paneer was soft and succulent, and the dish proved to be a perfect one-plate meal that was served with a side of sauteed veggies to gorge on. They also serve loaded burgers, delectable Thai curry, and tasty pasta too! Be it any cuisine they serve, they've mastered it perfectly.