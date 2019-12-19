While we were strolling on the streets of Borivali one day, we came across Tiny Texas, a tiny QSR that doles out delicious Italian, Thai, Continental cuisines. They also serve lip-smacking finger food to beat your midday cravings. Located in a very quiet lane just off Link Road in Borivali West, Tiny Texas is indeed a tiny joint with a seating capacity of not more than 10-12 people. Since every option on their menu was just making us hungrier by the minute, we decided to begin what was looking like a hearty meal with a portion of their Onion and Capsicum Garlic Bread {INR 130}. While it toook about 10 minutes to get to our table, the portion size and the taste of the dish can definitely give bigger restaurants a run for their money. We couldn't hold back from ordering their Veggie Cheese Sticks {INR 200} given our love for cheese and fried food {don't we all?}! Stuffed with gooey cheese, we'd recommend this appetizer for all cheese lovers! The variety of options to pick from for the main-course was a tough task {it was tougher than picking a restaurant to eat at on the weekends}, we opted for their Grilled Paneer Steak With Pepper Garlic Sauce {INR 300}. What we couldn't believe is that they served as many vegetarian options as their non-vegetarian options for the main course. According to the owner, the vegetarian steak was one of their best-selling items from the vast menu. The paneer was soft and succulent, and the dish proved to be a perfect one-plate meal that was served with a side of sauteed veggies to gorge on. They also serve loaded burgers, delectable Thai curry, and tasty pasta too! Be it any cuisine they serve, they've mastered it perfectly.
This Budget-Friendly Eatery In Borivali Serves Delicious Vegetarian Steaks, Pizzas, Thai Curry, Pasta And More
Don't forget to try their Kitkat Milkshake, it was one of the nicest we've laid our hands on! P.S.- They're open until 12 midnight, so if you're one of those who has midnight food cravings, just give them a call and they'll deliver if you live in and around Borivali.
