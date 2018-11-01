This Cafe Is Making A Difference By Offering Job Opportunity To Transgenders

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Third Eye Cafe & Bar

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Palm Beach Galleria Mall, Shop 20, Palm Beach Road, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The staff working here is transgender, and it is great that India is growing further and allowing transgenders to have respectful jobs too.

What Could Be Better?

Everything here was perfect - the food, the vibe, the ambience, everything.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 500 - INR 1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, and Bae.

Cafes

Third Eye Cafe & Bar

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Palm Beach Galleria Mall, Shop 20, Palm Beach Road, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

image-map-default