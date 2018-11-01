The staff working here is transgender, and it is great that India is growing further and allowing transgenders to have respectful jobs too.
This Cafe Is Making A Difference By Offering Job Opportunity To Transgenders
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Everything here was perfect - the food, the vibe, the ambience, everything.
How Much Did It Cost?
INR 500 - INR 1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, and Bae.
Also On Third Eye Cafe & Bar
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Comments (0)